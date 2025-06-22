Sonia Citron had a spectacular performance to lead the Washington Mystics to a 91-88 overtime victory over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

In 41 minutes of action, Citron torched the nets against the Wings' defense. She finished with a stat line of 27 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. She shot 9-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Citron had a clutch moment with her career night. With less than 15 seconds to go in the overtime period, she was wide open at the corner as she knocked the triple down to give her team the lead and the win.

SONIA CITRON PUTS THE @WashMystics AHEAD IN THIS OVERTIME BATTLE SHE HAS A NEW CAREER-HIGH OF 27 PTS FOR 91-88 12.2 seconds left pic.twitter.com/fWkLZfwXxb — WNBA (@WNBA) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Sonia Citron, Mystics

It's an amazing performance for Sonia Citron to have, achieving career highs in points and rebounds. She proved to be crucial in getting the Mystics the much-needed home win over the Wings.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game, but the Mystics attacked the areas they needed to win. They moved the ball fluidly as they won the assist battle 23-16 and put them in foul trouble with 33 throughout the matchup. Washington also succeeded with their shot selection and accuracy, making 45.2% of their total attempts, including 46.7% from three.

Four players scored in double-digits on Washington's behalf, including Citron. Shakira Austin had a solid performance with 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block. She shot 7-of-16 overall and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Kiki Iriafen came next with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Sug Sutton provided 15 points and four rebounds.

Washington improved to a 6-8 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Indiana Fever and four games behind the Atlanta Dream.

The Mystics will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Minnesota Lynx on June 24 at 8 p.m. ET.