The Los Angeles Dodgers have been competing with a less-than-healthy pitching staff throughout the season. They have slowly but surely regaining their health, and superstar Shohei Ohtani has returned to the mound. He is perhaps the best pitching weapon the Dodgers have. He was the opener for Los Angeles Sunday against the visiting Washington Nationals, and he struck out his first two batters of the season.

With one out and James Wood on first base as a result of a throwing error by Mookie Betts, Ohtani struck out Luis Garcia. He closed out the inning by fanning Nate Lowe.

This was Ohtani's second pitching assignment of the season for manager Dave Roberts. The Dodgers will increase the workload as the two-way superstar gets healthier, but the last thing the Dodgers manager wants to see is Ohtani suffer another injury prior to the most critical portion of the season.

The Dodgers were in control of the game against the Nationals after a late-inning comeback. The Dodgers trailed 3-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but they rallied with 4 runs in the sixth inning, 7 in the seventh and 2 more in the eighth inning.

Muncy delivers huge offensive game for Dodgers

While the game was going the Nationals' way until the bottom of the sixth inning, Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy keyed the Los Angeles comeback. He belted a grand slam in the sixth inning and then added a three-run home run in the seventh inning.

Ohtani was once again a major offensive factor for the Dodgers. He was 2 for 4 as the designated hitter, scoring three times and knocking in five runs. He tripled with the bases load in the seventh inning.

The Nationals rallied with four runs in the top of the ninth inning, but the Dodgers held on for a 13-7 triumph.