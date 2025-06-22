Texas football delivered a splashy college football recruiting move Sunday. Richard Wesley goes from jumping into a pool with Dan Lanning to diving into Austin. The former Oregon commit has now joined the Longhorns' 2026 class.

The five-star pass rusher announced his newest destination on Sunday afternoon. He told Hayes Fawcett of On3 that he's “10000% committed” to the ‘Horns.

This move adds to what became a wild past month for Wesley. He went viral for joining the Lanning in the pool by announcing his Ducks commitment. Wesley visited other schools, however.

The Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth star ultimately decommitted from the Ducks. Now he's joining Steve Sarkisian and his growing 2026 class in Austin.

Texas Makes up for previous edge rush recruiting loss

Adding Wesley soothes a previous loss on the recruiting end for Texas.

The Longhorns looked set at hosting a four-star edge rush talent earlier in June. Except Khamari Brooks canceled his June 11 official visit. He later placed Georgia and Alabama as the colleges he's focusing on moving forward.

But Texas struck out on landing the Bogart, Georgia talent. Wesley makes up for the loss in a massive way.

The towering rusher earned hefty praise from Greg Biggins of 247Sports. The national recruiting analyst even gave Wesley a huge comparison to a past first rounder.

“Wesley was a top five overall prospect in the ’27 class before re-classifying to the ’26 class. A very talented player and the best edge prospect to come out of California since at least Kayvon Thibodeaux from the class of 2019,” Biggins wrote. “Has actually been comped to Thibodeaux in terms of frame and play style but at the same stage in their development, might looks further along from a size, strength and toughness standpoint.”

Sarkisian and Texas could have their “Thibodeaux” on its hands for the future. Wesley is helping beef up and bolster the defensive line.

Corey Wells joined the Longhorns as a four-star commit on June 9. Dylan Berymon added additional muscle by committing two days earlier.