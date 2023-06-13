The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA title on Monday night, overcoming a frustrating call against them late. Aaron Gordon was whistled for a questionable foul on Heat star Jimmy Butler down the stretch of the fourth quarter that had fans shaking their heads. The defiant Butler scored 21 points and angered Nuggets fans with the controversial play.

It happened as Butler elevated high in the corner for a three-pointer. A late-arriving Gordon held up before entering Butler's airspace, and managed to avoid touching him.

Butler appeared to kick his leg out, taking a page out of Reggie Miller's playbook. As the Heat star fell to the court, Nuggets fans both in person and on NBA Twitter lamented the call.

Aaron Gordon was whistled for a foul on this Jimmy Butler three point shot attempt. Denver challenged the call and the call was upheld by the referees. Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/NciavNBaLH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

“These refs man, garbage sauce. Or is it in the rule book that a guy can stick his foot out going down on the shot?” one fan pondered. “Disgusting,” he also added.

Another named J Kristopher said that the play would never fly on the blacktop.

“If this was street ball, you would just grab the ball and head to the other end of the court,” he said.

“Yes, the NBA is rigged and has been for decades,” another fan added on Twitter.

In the end, none of it mattered. As the Nuggets celebrated, Butler, Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Heat were left to wonder what might have been if they had played with the same type of fourth quarter moxie all series.

This night belonged to the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, the athletic marvel Gordon, defensive hero Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the rest of the 2023 NBA Champions. Denver proved they were the best team in the NBA all season with an emphatic series-clinching win for the history books that won't soon be forgotten.