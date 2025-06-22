Tommy Fleetwood stepped onto the 18th tee at the Travelers Championship with a one-shot lead over Keegan Bradley. With no wins in his 158 PGA Tour starts entering the week, it looked like the Englishman was going to get the monkey off his back. But a phenomenal shot from Bradley and a brutal three-putt from Fleetwood changed everything. After his Travelers loss, Fleetwood made some brutal history.

“Tommy Fleetwood: 42nd top-10 finish on PGA Tour; most by any player without a win last 40 years,” Justin Ray of the TwentyFirst Group posted on social media.

Fleetwood changed his club before hitting his approach on the 18th hole. That classic sign of overthinking was all Bradley needed to see to pounce on his competitor. The Ryder Cup captain stuck his approach to less than six feet and put all of the pressure on Fleetwood. His first putt was just outside of Bradley's approach, giving his competitor a perfect read. When Fleetwood missed the second putt, Bradley kicked the door down. From a three-shot lead to losing in regulation, it was over for Fleetwood.

In his long PGA Tour career, Fleetwood has lost in playoffs, blown leads early in rounds, and now suffered from a brutal 72nd hole collapse. When speaking with the media afterward, he explained his feelings after the loss.

“I'm upset now, I'm angry,” Fleetwood said, per the PGA Tour's social media page. “When it calms down, look at the things I did well and look at the things I can learn from…[I] felt like I did a lot of good things, but there are things I can definitely do better and have to do better.”

Just last week, Fleetwood missed the cut at the US Open. While this is a marked improvement from that tough result, he does not get that elusive win on American soil. Bradley, meanwhile, picks up his second Travelers win in three years.