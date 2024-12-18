ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup on December 19, 2024, features the Denver Nuggets visiting the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. The Nuggets (14-10) are riding a three-game winning streak and will look to leverage their star player, Nikola Jokic, who averages 30.9 points per game. Conversely, the Trail Blazers (8-18) are struggling with injuries and have lost six straight games, making this a critical contest for their rebuilding efforts. With both teams facing challenges, the Nuggets are favored to secure a victory against a depleted Blazers squad that lacks consistency this season.

Here are the Nuggets-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Trail Blazers Odds

Denver Nuggets: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -355

Portland Trail Blazers: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +285

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Altitude, NBA League Pass

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are poised to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers in their upcoming matchup on Thursday, primarily due to their superior roster depth and recent form. The Nuggets, led by MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, boast a potent offense that averages over 119.2 points per game. Jokic's ability to score, rebound, and facilitate makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Additionally, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. provide essential scoring support, creating a well-rounded attack that the Blazers will struggle to contain. With the Nuggets riding a three-game winning streak, their momentum is palpable.

On the other hand, the Trail Blazers are grappling with significant injury issues that severely impact their competitiveness. Key players like Deandre Ayton and Matisse Thybulle are sidelined, limiting Portland's options on both ends of the floor. This lack of depth has contributed to their current six-game losing streak and an overall record of 8-18. The Nuggets are favored by 8.5 points in this matchup, reflecting the disparity in team performance and health. Given these factors, the Nuggets are likely to capitalize on the Blazers' vulnerabilities and secure a decisive victory at the Moda Center.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers have a solid chance to upset the Denver Nuggets in their matchup on Thursday, thanks to their emerging young talent and the potential for a home-court advantage. Led by Anfernee Simons, who has shown flashes of brilliance with his playmaking and scoring ability, the Blazers are looking to build momentum despite a challenging season. With Donovan Clingan anchoring the frontcourt, Portland can exploit Denver's defensive lapses, particularly in the paint. Additionally, the Blazers' recent performances suggest they are gaining confidence and cohesion as a unit.

Moreover, the Nuggets may be vulnerable due to their inconsistent play this season. With a record of 14-10, they have struggled on the road, which could play into Portland's hands. The Trail Blazers' ability to shoot from beyond the arc, led by Shaedon Sharpe and Jerami Grant, could stretch Denver's defense and create open looks. If Portland can capitalize on these opportunities and maintain defensive intensity, they have a legitimate shot at securing a victory against the Nuggets. The combination of youthful energy and home-court support could be just what the Blazers need to turn their season around.

Final Nuggets-Trail BlazersPrediction & Pick

The Denver Nuggets (-8.5) are poised to secure a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers (+8.5) in their upcoming matchup on Thursday night, at the Moda Center. The Nuggets, riding a three-game winning streak, have shown superior form and consistency compared to the struggling Blazers, who are mired in a six-game losing streak. Denver's offensive prowess, led by MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who is projected to post an impressive 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists, will likely overwhelm Portland's defense. The Nuggets' average of 119.2 points per game outpaces the Blazers' 106.9, indicating a significant scoring advantage.

While Portland has been more competitive against the spread at home (7-5-0), Denver's road record against the spread (6-7-0) suggests they perform well away from home. The Nuggets' implied 78.1% win probability further reinforces their favored status. However, the 8.5-point spread presents a challenge. Portland, despite their struggles, has shown resilience against large spreads, going 7-6 against spreads of 8.5 or more points. This factor, combined with the home-court advantage, could keep the game closer than expected. Ultimately, while the Nuggets should secure the win, the Trail Blazers may just cover the spread in a hard-fought contest.

Final Nuggets-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers +8.5 (-110), Over 231.5 (-110)