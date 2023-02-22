After watching Bron Breakker best Jinder Mahal to maintain his NXT World Championship reign, fans at home were treated to an interesting encounter where the channel “changed” from Peacock to WWE in a bit of television trickery that would make Tubi’s Super Bowl ad proud. Watching the magic remote select the Stand and Deliver video tab, fans, curiously enough, found themselves inside one of the NXT production trucks, where none other than Grayson Waller had a message for the WWE Universe.

“Well what do you do, I have the remote now, I guess I run the whole show now lads,” Waller said. “Hey Mr. Michaels, you won’t let me on the show tonight, huh? That’s okay, because I took a page out of the old DX playbook and I took over the production truck. Cause I’m the new main event, I’m the new showstopper. You’re Mr. WrestleMania? Well, I’m Mr. Stand and Deliver and that’s gonna be my show. No one can hold me back, not even you, cause you’re gonna try. So how about we talk about it, say in two weeks on Roadblock? On a very special episode of The Grayson Waller Effect featuring the Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. So what do you say, me and you face to face?”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Whoa, whoa, whoa, is Waller going to actually have a match with Shawn Michaels? I know Waller has been hinting at that prospect for weeks now, but is the 57-year-old actually going to lace up the boots one more time for an honest-to-goodness match? Fans may find out at Roadblock.