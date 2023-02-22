After calling next on Bron Breakker and the NXT World Championship at the end of Vengeance Day, with the match more or less pinned for the main event of Stand and Deliver on WrestleMania 39 weekend in Los Angeles, California, Carmelo Hayes had to watch on in horror as none other than Jinder Mahal, the former WWE Champion who now serves as a manager for Indus Sher, jumped in line and took his shot at the champ.

Would, after all of these months, Hayes have to wrestle Mahal for the championship, instead of earning the star-making honor of being the man who ended Breakker’s championship run? As it turns out, the answer is no, as Breakker was able to secure the win against the former WWE Champ and keep his date with Hayes intact.

Facing off against an opponent who actually matched, if not exceeded, his physicality, Breakker and Mahal found themselves in a pretty evenly matched… bout, especially once The Creed Brothers, Julius, and Brutus, emerged to neutralize Indus Sher from the match before they could turn the tide in their manager’s favor. Though Mahal got more than a few heelish tactics over on Breakker and almost secured a pin with a vertical suplex, in the end, “The Second-Generation Steiner” found that dog in him, dropped the straps of his singlet and secured the pin with his signature move, the spear, which is really more of a Goldberg tribute, but I digress.

So what was the point of this exercise? Honestly, your guess is as good as mine, but hey, at least the match was fun to watch; that’s something, right?