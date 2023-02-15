Though he technically lost to Bron Breakker in 2023, twice actually, at New Year’s Evil and Vengeance Day, for some reason, Grayson Waller blames it all on Shawn Michaels, NXT’s head of creative, who booked him in both bouts.

After getting in HBK’s face after Vengeance Day during the media scrum that resulted in a suspension for last week’s edition of NXT, Waller returned to the PC for a match against the “Big Strong Boi” Tyler Bate for a match dedicated to the honor of Michaels. After working an entertaining bout in front of a hot crowd, Bate ultimately came out on top, but in the end, it was Waller who worked his way out of the building… literally. That’s right, after losing the match, Waller confronted Michaels once more and was ultimately kicked out of the performance center with a legion of security ensuring that he left the premises.

Still, Michael’s move didn’t stop Waller from taking advantage of the moment, as he broadcast his exit for the world to see on social media.

“Hey,” Waller said. “Shawn Michaels doesn’t even have the respect to let me get changed. He’s kicking me out of the building. I’m the biggest star in NXT, Shawn should be on his knees saying thank you for my presence. You’re a hypocrite, Shawn, you’re a hypocrite! HBK doesn’t exist anymore, you suit, you stooge! Grayson Waller runs this!”

What’s Waller’s goal here? Is he trying to have a match against Michaels, who is only 57, at Stand and Deliver? Well, that would certainly be an interesting idea, even if the actual in-ring results would be… TBD.