When JD McDonagh came out during Carmelo Hayes’ opening segment on NXT, he was undoubtedly looking for some smoke, as one does when they challenge a championship contender to a match, but little did he know just how “Unbesiegbar” things would get.

Working a back-and-forth match that saw the “A-Champ” work a little closer than one might have expected, the dynamic of the bout changed up considerably when Ilja Dragunov, the former NXT UK Champion who unseated GUNTHER for the strap at Takeover 36, emerged from the back for the first time in 2023 to chace off McDonagh but not before he could get pinned for the 1-2-3.

Running into the stands with Dragunov hot on his heels, fans wondered what was next for the long-time rivals, but unfortunately, they’ll have to wait just a little bit longer to find out, as McDonagh went to social media to explain that he didn’t leave the match unscathed.

“ NXT fans attending Live Events in Tampa/Citrus Springs this weekend – Unfortunately, after a sneak attack on Tuesday, I’ve got a detached retina in my right eye,” McDonagh said. “Waiting on a treatment plan, but I estimate a 10-14 day recovery time. 10-14 days, Ilja Dragunov . Count em.”

Did Dragunov cause McDonagh’s injury? Or did Hayes hit McDonagh in the face and leave him out of action for the rest of February? It’s unclear either way, but what’s easy to see is the clear tension between Dragunov and McDonagh, and that animosity will only continue to grow over the next few weeks.