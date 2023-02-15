After being called out on the previous edition of NXT for not having friends by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Roxanne Perez came to the Performance Center correct on Valentine’s Day, with WCW/Sendai Girls/NXT UK legend Meiko Satomura in toe as her tag team partner for a good old fashioned mettle-testing match with the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

While the duo of Chance and Carter attempted to smooth things over with Perez and Satomura, saying that they were unnecessarily angry after their loss to Fallon Henley and Kiana James at Vengeance Day in an attempt to bury the hatchet, the match went on, and as a result, fans were treated to Satomura’s first NXT match since September, when she wrestled Mandy Rose and Blair Davenport at Worlds Collide and then two days later when she had a match with none other than Perez.

Working a rare face-on-face tag team match, Perez and Satomura’s individual strengths proved too much for the team of Chance and Carter to overcome, and after hitting the latter with the Pop Rocks, the winning team stood in the middle of the ring, waiting for a mic.

“Roxanne, I did something for you,” Satomura said after winning the match. “So now, I’d like you to do something for me.”

“It would be my honor,” Perez responded.

Welp, there you go, folks; on a show where Bron Breakker landed his next challenger in a certain former WWE Champion, Perez too has found a new foe in the form of an 11-time champion. No pressure, right?