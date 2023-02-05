Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are everything that Fallon Henley and Kiana James aren’t in NXT. They’re a right proper tag team who actually like each other, they get along perfectly inside and out of the ring, and they aren’t lookig to cheat in order to get their way in an NXT Vengeance Day ring.

What Chance and Carter aren’t, at least not any more, are NXT Champions, but that has more to do with the willingness of their foes, specifically James, to do what needs to be done, even if they needed to bend the rules – read:cheat – to make it happen.

Taking the ring in Charlotte, Chance and Carter put their record-setting NXT Tag Team Championship reign on the line against a team they largely overlooked and early on, and that looked like the right call, as the champs were able to do damage early on with their two-for-one offensive maneuvers both inside the ring and out. Unfortunately, they were never able to really put their opponents away, and after knocking Chance out of action when she was getting ready to hit a high-flying maneuver off the top rope, James put her hands on Carter’s feet during a roll-up attempt and because the referee didn’t see it happen, the straps changed hands, ending the longest women’s tag team reign in WWE history regardless of the brand.

Will Carter and Chance get their revenge and rematch down the line? Hopefully so, but at Vengeance Day, James and Henley got to leave Charlotte with the belts and in the end, that’s all that really matters.