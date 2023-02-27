Octopath Traveler II is out and we have seen great reviews on how the 2D-HD game plays out. With eight different journeys to choose from, it may get a little tricky as to how you can accomplish each and unfold the mysteries in the game. In this Octopath Traveler II Guide, we’ll talk about how you can finish Ochette’s chapter 1 in the game.

Who is Ochette?

The name of this playable character is Ochette and you are a hunter. Your adventure begins at the isle of Toto’haha alongside your fellow beastlings. Despite your troubles with human islanders, you live a carefree life. That is until you learn of an encroaching calamity known as the “Night of the Scarlet Moon”. You are desperate to save your home so you set sail in search of those who can help. “All right, Master Juvah. I’ll do it. I’ll find those Creatures of Legend and bring them back.” You are equipped with the Ability Provoke which lets you challenge townspeople to battle. If you fail, your reputation will suffer.

Introduction

Ochette’s first chapter begins with you being told about the three Creatures of Legend that have overseen and protected the peace over the island for many years. According to the legends of Toto’haha, they can be called back to the island prior to the Night of the Scarlet Moon calamity and protect the island as needed.

You will then meet Ochette’s mentor, Juvah the lion, who will ask you to choose your animal companion. Either the Malamaowl or a Lajackal. Ochette’s nighttime path action, Befriend, will let you have one of the animals follow you. The Malamaowl can attack an elemental weak point while the Lajackal can aim for a weapon weak point that is permanent so you will need to reconsider your current roster to fully utilize the potential of both animals in battle. Ochette will give a name to whichever you choose – Mahina for the Malamaowl and Akala for the Lajackal. Right after this, you will be thrown into a battle with your newly selected partner.

King Iguana

The first boss you will encounter is King Iguana who is relatively easy to beat. This will be your opportunity to learn the game battle system of Ochette. She utilizes a bow, an axe, and Lightning magic which are all effective against this particular boss. You can summon your animal partner using Beast Lore in the combat menu and your companion will hit a weakness whether it’s elemental or physical. The best strategy to use is to start fights with them for guaranteed shield damage.

Once you have dealt enough damage, you’ll learn Ochette’s Capture ability which allows you to catch monsters to use them later in battles. By breaking monsters’ shields, inflicting status ailments, and lowering their health, you will have an easier time capturing these monsters.

Beasting Village

After King Iguana, you will find yourself in a small area after the fight and the game will tell you to return to the village. Before you do, make sure to grab the chest nearby. You won’t be allowed to explore this location as much but the northeast path leads to a chest containing the Unerring Ring.

Humans now arrive to threaten beastlings into handing over parts of their forest but your mentor Juva the lion arrives at the scene to intervene. You will also need to step in using Ochette’s daytime path action Provoke. When you engage in Provoke battles, you can only attack using creatures that you have captured as well as your animal companions.

After winning the provoke battle, you’ll get another tutorial on how to use Ochette’s prepare ability. This allows you to turn captured beasts into items that have various uses. Turning beasts into jerky to let you buy items in the village shop which are considered as the currency by the beastlings.

Once you’re prepared, meet Juvah on the western hill near the Save Point. Humans will arrive once again as led by their chief, Cohazeh. She’ll ask for help in saving a lost child and you will volunteer for this quest. You may exit the village to the south to start the task.

Path to the Tombs of the Wardenbeasts

You head over to the same area that you were in after the King Iguana battle. During this time, you will have a full map for you to explore. Head east and try to earn at least 30 Job Points here or in the actual tombs to unlock one of several useful skills for your journey. While you are in the area, make sure to catch the Island Froggen II in this area as it will be useful when fighting the chapter’s final boss.

There are several skills that you should learn about as you progress in the chapter: Cleaving Blow is Ochette’s first Axe attack skill and it provides a buff, Mercy Strike makes it easier to capture beasts by leaving them at 1HP on fatal blows, and Leghold Trap that forces an enemy to act last for two turns giving you with more options in combat.

Items that you can get in the area:

Unerring Ring

Inspiriting Plum

Jerky

Enemies you will encounter in this area:

Island Froggen I (Weakness: Dagger, Axe, Ice, Lightning, Wind)

Island Froggen II (Weakness: Dagger, Axe, Fire, Ice, Lightning)

Lloris (Weakness: Dagger, Axe, Bow, Lightning, Wind)

Tombs of the Wardenbeasts

Tombs of the Wardenbeasts is a Danger Level 5 area so it’s best to grind out levels before entering if you need to. While playing Ochette, you should try to capture as many beasts as possible to have more options in combat. These captured beasts can cover for weapons or elemental moves that you lack in battle.

It is highly recommended that you capture the Shambling Weed as it can heal you and the Manticore as it is useful in the upcoming boss fight of the chapter. Capturing beasts is also more efficient than attacking until the enemy dies. You will get to save time, gain a new move, and turn extra captures into items with the Prepare ability.

Items that you can get in the area:

Composite Bow

Bone

Sharp Nut

Enemies you will encounter in this area:

Shambling Weed (Weakness: Axe, Bow, Wind)

Manticore (Weakness: Lightning, Wind)

Lloris (Weakness: Dagger, Axe, Bow, Lightning, Wind)

Calamity

Upon finding the lost girl on the far right side of the map, you’ll be transported back to the Path to the Tombs of the Wardenbeasts. Ochette will receive a warning of “Calamity” from the birds and you’ll be forced to fight a mysterious creature on your way back to the village. The Mysterious Fledgling can’t be captured but it’s weak to Bow and Wind attacks and will die relatively quickly. Right after, you’ll have your last chance to buy all the equipment that you will need like armor, weapons, and other items from a nearby peddler. Soon after, you will return to the village and do the chapter’s final boss fight.

Boss Battle: Dark Entity

At the Beastling Village, you’ll see Juvah the lion engaged in battle with a giant monster. Ochette will step in and protect what’s left of the village after Juvah goes down. This boss can be a little challenging to battle as it has the ability to summon little helpers. Island Froggen II will help tremendously by breaking all of the Mysterious Fledglings at once and Ochette’s Axe and Hunter skills can break the boss.

Partway through the fight, you’ll gain access to Ochette’s Latent Power: Animal Instincts. This ability lets her use special skills without consuming SP. Use Beastly Howl to reduce all enemies’ defenses and shield points, and Beastly Fangs to deal massive damage to the boss.

Dark Entity Information

Weaknesses:

Dark Entity – Dagger, Axe, Lightning, Wind

Mysterious Fledgling – Bow, Wind

Shields

Dark Entity – 4

Mysterious Fledgling – 1

Special Skills:

Dark Breath – One-hit Dark elemental attack

Bite Down – One-hit physical attack

Dark Spawn – Summons three Mysterious Fledgling enemies

Consume – Eats a Mysterious Fledgling to gain a buff and charge ultimate move

Venturing Out

At the end of the battle, Juvah the lion warns Ochette that the Night of the Scarlet Moon is approaching and calamity will come to the island. You will be brought to a mural depicting the three Creatures of Legend – Tera, Cateracta, and Glacis. You are now tasked to find them all and bring them back to the village.

The next viable route for Ochette’s Chapter 2 story comes with a level 15 recommendation, so take your time, level up, and gather more party members before continuing her tale.

There’s a total of 5 chapters per playable character in Octopath Traveler II. We have just shared with you the Octopath Traveler II Guide – Ochette Chapter 1 so make sure to check in for the release of the next 4 chapters on how to complete Ochette’s story in the game. Octopath Traveler II Guide to Ochette’s story and other guides of the game on ClutchPoints Gaming!