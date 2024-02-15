Devin Sanchez is excited to be a Buckeye.

If there's one thing that Ohio State football is going to do, it's recruit. Even in the past fews when the Buckeyes have been in a down period (yes, even though they have been winning 10-11 games each year, it's still a down period by their standards), they haven't missed a beat in recruiting. Ohio State just signed one of the best recruiting classes in the country for the 2024 cycle, and they also have one of the best transfer portal classes in the country. Now, the Buckeyes are shifting focus to the 2025 class.

One of the biggest commits for Ohio State football in the 2025 class is five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez. Sanchez is one of the top players in the entire class, and he is committed to go play for the Buckeyes. A recent Twitter post from Sanchez shows that he is excited for his time in Columbus to come.

That buckeye 🅾️ not the other O 😎! pic.twitter.com/1w3dNjj7Hz — Devin Sanchez (@Devin2416) February 15, 2024

It looks like Devin Sanchez is a big fan of Ohio State, and he is a huge get for the Buckeyes in the 2025 cycle. He still has a lot of time to decide where he wants to go to college as flips do occur, but right now, it's looking good for Ohio State.

Sanchez is a five-star prospect according to 247 Sports as he is ranked as the #6 player in the 2025 class, the #2 CB and the #2 player in the state of Texas. Sanchez is currently a junior in high school, and he attends Lake Shore High in Houston, Texas. Don't be surprised if some of those big schools in his home state try to get him to back out of his commitment.

With the way that the Buckeyes have recruited in recent years, it's easy to assume that it will continue in 2025. A commitment from Sanchez is certainly bringing the ranking up for the class.

Ohio State has consistently had one of the most talented rosters in the country based off of recruiting rankings, but it has now been three years since they won the Big Ten and four since they have beaten rival Michigan (the two teams did not play in 2020). With all the talent that the Buckeyes are getting, Ryan Day needs to find a way to get his team back to the mountaintop of college football.