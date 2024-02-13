Ohio State football has eight players headed to the NFL scouting combine. Marvin Harrison Jr. tops the list.

Ohio State football is sending a lot of talent to the NFL combine this offseason. Former Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. headlines the list of former Buckeyes heading to the scouting event, per Eleven Warriors.

Ohio State had a lot of talent leave the program following the 2023 season, to enter the NFL draft. Several of those players are invited to the combine: Marvin Harrison Jr., Miyan Williams, Cade Stover, Matt Jones, Mike Hall, Tommy Eichenberg, Steele Chambers and Josh Proctor. Harrison Jr. is considered to be one of the first picks of the NFL draft, according to several pro football analysts. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2023 but lost the award to Jayden Daniels from LSU.

Ohio State football had a solid season in 2023, but lost to Michigan in a game that played a major role in the Buckeyes missing out on the Big Ten Championship game. Harrison Jr. finished that game with 118 yards receiving on five catches and a touchdown. The receiver was a major part of Ohio State's success this past year. Harrison Jr. finished the season with 1,211 yards receiving, to go with 14 touchdowns on 67 catches. In 2022, Harrison Jr. had ten more receptions, but only about 50 more receiving yards.

The NFL combine is an event that helps teams scout players by testing speed, agility and other factors. It will be held from February 26-March 4 in Indianapolis.

Ohio State football finished the year with a 11-2 record, losing their final two games against Michigan and Missouri in the Cotton Bowl. Harrison Jr. didn't play in the school's bowl game, in order to help prepare for the draft.