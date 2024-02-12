Michigan-Ohio State football rivalry rages on after historic transfer move

The prodigal son has returned. Ohio State football is adding Michigan transfer and Columbus native Joey Velazquez to their roster, per Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch. This surprising move is bound to cause some conflicted emotions among ardent Buckeyes fans who are conditioned to despise anyone who has spent extended time in Ann Arbor.

The 6-foot linebacker committed to Michigan as a three-star recruit in 2018 but played sparingly on defense. Despite recording just six total tackles last season, Velazquez was a key contributor on the special teams unit. After winning a national championship this year, he is ready to come back home.

This is a rare defection that emphasizes the intense rivalry that exists between the two Big Ten powers.

“New Ohio State linebacker Joey Velazquez is the first Michigan to Ohio State transfer since Justin Boren in 2008,” The Silver Bulletin posted on X. “Before Boren, no player had done it since before 1945. A truly historic transfer for Velazquez who will be suiting up for the Buckeyes next season.”

Leaving the Wolverines for the Buckeyes, or vice versa, is akin to a Boston Red Sox player signing with the New York Yankees in free agency (Johnny Damon in 2005). Actually, it is worse because as the animosity between those two clubs continues to fade, it only intensifies in the Midwest. Regardless of how many years Velazquez spent with Michigan, he is now the enemy.

Ideally, he will be welcomed back with open arms from Ohio State football fans, who should at least acknowledge the appeal of playing for Jim Harbaugh. When the two teams face off in their annual showdown in 2024, it should be a surreal moment for Joey Velazquez.