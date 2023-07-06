Ohio State football was very close to defeating Georgia and making the National Championship game last season, but Ryan Day's program limped into the playoff after a blowout loss to Michigan football and missing the Big Ten championship game. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was asked whether or not Ryan Day was on the “hot seat” after losing to Michigan football two years in a row.

“He's [Ryan Day] really grown. He's really, really good,” Gene Smith said, via Phil Harrison of Buckeyes Wire. “You said it. 45-6. At the end of the day, sure, we have to win that game [against Michigan]. We've got to win the Big Ten championship and get to the national championship game and win that at some point, which is something that he aspires to do. But he's done a great job. You look at the culture of the team. They're good young men. That's the culture you want. He's embraced the things that were in place after Urban [Meyer] left, but then he's enhanced so many other things. I feel great about him, and he's our coach for the future.”

Ohio State football lost 42-41 in the semifinal game, with a game-winning kick attempt missing as time expired.

Expectations are always high at Ohio State. Ryan Day will be under pressure if he does not win the Big Ten and eventually a national championship, as much as Gene Smith may like him.

This year, there is a quarterback battle between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. It will be interesting to see if Kyle McCord or Devin Brown can lead Ohio State back to the top of the Big Ten and to a national championship.