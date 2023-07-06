Coach Ryan Day and Ohio State football are absolutely winning the 2024 recruitment season. They may have lost Elijah Moore to Florida football but they already have a star-studded squad with Damarion Witten, Justin Scott, and Bryce West. A new addition to the team could be Washington, DC native Dylan Stewart.

The five-star recruit out of Friendship Collegiate Academy has narrowed down his commitment choices. His top five included Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs, Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes, Michael Locksley's Terrapins, and Shane Beamer's Gamecocks. Among these options, Ryan Day and Ohio State football are the favorites to land him, per Keegan Pope of On 3.

Ryan Day's program holds a dominant 51.3% probability rate of securing the commitment. A huge reason for the choice would be Coach Larry Johnson. Dylan Stewart hopes to be like his idols Chase Young, Nick Bosa, and Joey Bosa. He unveiled his relationship with the NFL coach.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Ohio State is a great place with great people. I really like Coach Larry Johnson. I have spent time with him, he is a great coach and he has sent a lot of guys to the NFL,” he said.

Coach Johnson now works for the Buckeyes as their defensive line and associate head coach. His presence in the program could be the reason why a lot of EDGE prospects might choose Ohio State. The NFL coaching stint and professional pedigree he sets could be the most attractive assets in their pursuit of a championship-caliber squad.

Will Dylan Stewart land with the Buckeyes by the end of recruitment?