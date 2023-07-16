The 2023 college football season is right around the corner, and for the Ohio State Buckeyes, the upcoming season is one filled with quite a bit of promise and hope. After coming up short in the College Football Playoff semifinals against the eventual champions in the Georgia Bulldogs last year, Ohio State football will be looking to find a way to get over the hump and make it back to the National Championship Game.

There are some question marks for the Buckeyes as they approach their next season, particularly at the quarterback position, with last year's starter in C.J. Stroud having left for the NFL. Despite that, Ohio State still has a ton of talent on their roster, and are expected to be one of the top contenders for the championship this season. According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor for the 2023 season, though, it looks like Ohio State could end up doing much better than many fans would initially expect them to do.

Ohio State went 11-1 in the regular season last year, which is fairly impressive in its own right. However, ESPN believes that they could end up being even better than they were during their previous campaign. Their Matchup Predictor simulation believes that the Buckeyes will go 12-0 on the season, making them one of the top championship contenders on the season.

This is a pretty bold prediction here, and it will be interesting to see if Ohio State can put all the pieces together to be one of the top contenders in the nation. There are certainly some questions the team still has to answer, but this Matchup Predictor shows that if they can figure things out, they could end up being the best college football team around.