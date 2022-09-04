College football season is well underway, but Ohio State football fans are doing double duty for their basketball division. During their season opener against Notre Dame, LeBron and Bronny James stopped by to watch the game. The James family was in town as part of Bronny’s recruitment tour. Knowing LeBron, he wouldn’t want to miss a chance to support his hometown team.

While LeBron and Bronny James duo was in the building, Ohio State football fans decided to lend their recruitment team a hand. The raucous Buckeyes crowd started a “We want Bronny!” chant. (via ClutchPoints)

The Ohio State crowd started chanting "We want Bronny" 👀 (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/VjcvKBLvXp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 4, 2022

Ohio State’s football pedigree is legendary, and for good reason. They are the second-ranked team in the county for a reason: they have one of the best programs for football. Their basketball team, while still being pretty good, is nowhere near close to their football program, though. Landing a prospect like Bronny could do wonders for them.

For now, though, the Buckeyes fanbase is focused on the upcoming football season. Despite being ranked as the second-best team, Ohio State failed to make it to the College Football Playoff after looking to fifth-ranked Michigan. Now, with Heisman-finalist CJ Stroud under center, the team is looking to avenge the disappointing end to their season.

As for LeBron and Bronny James, their recruitment tour around the country continues well after Ohio State’s football match. The young James has gained popularity over the last few months after a string of amazing international performances. Many universities are already scrambling to try and nab Bronny for themselves.