Published November 12, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reports that Ohio State running back Miyan Williams suffered a leg during Saturday’s game against Indiana. Williams, who tallied a robust 147 yards rushing in the first half, needed help off the field in the second quarter and could not put any weight on his right leg. Ohio State is already without running back TreVeyon Henderson, who is currently dealing with a foot injury.

The talented junior has rushed for 783 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games this season. Over Ohio State’s last two contests without Henderson, Williams had accumulated 300 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns on 41 carries.

The loss of Williams on Saturday adds another injury issue atop the pile as Ohio State continues having back luck with the health of their running backs. TreVeyon Henderson, the typical starting running back, has not surpassed 20 carries in a game since late September. In addition, Arizona State transfer Chip Trayanum, who previously played linebacker, converted to running back to boost the roster depth. Unfortunately, Trayanum is inactive for Saturday’s contest as well.