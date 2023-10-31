Reunited and it feels so good? In a huge NFL trade deadline move, the San Francisco 49ers have traded for former Ohio State football alum Chase Young from the Washington Commanders to pair with other Buckeye Nick Bosa on the defensive line.

While 49ers fans are excited to bolster an already sturdy defensive front with another talented star, Ohio State football fans are feeling nostalgic as both players were impactful in their times with the program. Both of them only played 11 games together as there were injury troubles that prevented from the two having more time together.

Some users on X (formerly known as Twitter) have posted their love for the 49ers move as one user said in all capital letters that “Chase Young and Nick Bosa reunited baby” and mentioned their “Ohio State lovin heart” being full. Other accounts pointed out that Buckeye fans will “finally get to see what it would’ve been like to have a healthy Nick Bosa on one side, and a healthy Chase Young on the other.”

In those 11 games played, both pass rushers produced a combined 15 sacks and 24 tackles for loss. Both made such an impact in their respective careers with the Ohio State football team that both were selected No. 2 overall in back-to-back drafts with Bosa being taken in 2019 and Young in 2020.

Bosa has the better statistics between the two, mostly due to Young experiencing more injury troubles as the former Commander has 14 sacks and 19 tackles for loss in 34 games. On the other hand, Bosa has accumulated 46 sacks and 62 tackles for loss in 59 NFL games.

The 2018 defensive line of Ohio State is back and now with the 2023 49ers. Opposing NFL offenses should beware of what destruction may come their way. After the bye week, the 49ers face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 12.