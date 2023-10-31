Former Ohio State football stars Nick Bosa and Joe Burrow shared a nice moment together on the Levi's Stadium field in Week 8. Bosa hilariously told Burrow the Cincinnati Bengals ruined the San Francisco 49ers' bye week after their 31-17 loss on Sunday.

Joe Burrow was at the top of his game against the 49ers. He completed 28 of 32 passes for 283 yards, three touchdowns, and zero picks. He connected with three different receivers – Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Andrei Iosivas – in the end zone. Chase's impressive backflip touchdown celebration in the fourth quarter brought back memories of his gymnastics days as a child in Louisiana.

The Bengals, the reigning AFC North division champions, have put their rocky start behind them. Cincinnati struggled mightily on offense with Joe Burrow hobbling with a calf injury through the first four games of the season. The Bengals had trouble finding the end zone on their way to a shaky 1-3 start.

That's no longer the case as Joe Burrow and Co. have reeled of three straight victories. They have beaten their past three opponents by an average of 11 points per game.

Burrow's exceptional performance kept Nick Bosa's 49ers reeling. San Francisco has now lost three straight games after a 5-0 start. Their losing streak began at Cleveland after Jake Moody botched a last-second field-goal attempt in Week 6.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown for three touchdowns and five interceptions during their three-game losing streak. San Francisco's bye week couldn't have come at a better time. The 49ers hope to get back on track against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

Joe Burrow and Nick Bosa were teammates at Ohio State football for two seasons. It's great to see the two players exchange pleasantries on the gridiron again.