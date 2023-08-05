Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may have a reason to cheer for all of USC basketball next season after his son Bronny James elected to play for the Trojans. When it comes to football, however, his heart remains with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Ohio State football.

That much is clear after James showed on social media how hyped he is for the Buckeyes, particularly for Harrison whom he believes is the best wideout in college football today.

On his Instagram Story, the Lakers forward shared a post from Overtime asking if Harrison is the “best receiver in college football?” He then captioned his post with his definitive answer, saying that the Buckeyes star is “Thee absolute best!!!!!!!!”

LeBron James has some high praise for Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. "THEE ABSOLUTE BEST!!!!!!!!" 👀 pic.twitter.com/qOXDbBZFrl — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) August 5, 2023

LeBron James has always been a big fan of the Ohio State football star. In a number of Buckeyes games last season, the Lakers leader can be seen tweeting about Marvin Harrison Jr–from complimenting his “sick” plays to simply cheering him on.

In the upcoming 2023-24 season, LeBron has more reason to get excited about Harrison and the Buckeyes. Recently, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day was full of praise for his wideout, highlighting how much of a different beast Harrison is compared to the players he has worked with before.

“Just tremendous. When it comes to, first off, his talent, the size, the way he's built, speed. Very, very unique. But then when you combine that with his discipline and his skill, it's just very different than some of the other guys who I've been around,” Day shared.

Don't be surprised to see LeBron talk about Harrison plenty of times in the upcoming college football season. Sure enough, there will be plenty of social media posts from the Lakers superstar.