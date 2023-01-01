By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

If the Ohio State Buckeyes are to dethrone the Georgia Bulldogs, Marvin Harrison Jr. has to be on top of his game. Well, so far, that’s what the explosive wide receiver is showing in the Peach Bowl, as he’s scored two of Ohio State’s first three touchdowns of the ball game, thus sending Los Angeles Lakers superstar and huge Buckeyes fan LeBron James.

Harrison made sure to get the attention of the four-time NBA MVP by busting out LeBron James’ “The Silencer” celebration after catching a 31-yard touchdown pass from CJ Stroud to put Ohio State on the board first.

🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ Let’s go!!! The Best WR in the country! Who cares about your votes!! #18 hit ‘em with “The Silencer” 🤫

Harrison would add to his early-game TD with another score in the second quarter, that time via a 16-yard laser from Stroud which put the Buckeyes ahead by 14 points. LeBron James, of course, loved that.

1️⃣8️⃣ THAT IS ALL!! 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️

Marvin Harrison Jr. is no secret weapon for the Buckeyes. He finished the regular season leading the Buckeyes with 1,157 receiving yards to go with 12 touchdown receptions on 72 catches in 2022.

As great as he has been this season, Harrison was not expected by many people to have that kind of start against Georgia’s stout defense that consistently swallowed opposing offenses alive in the regular season, but don’t tell that to LeBron James, who knows that Harrison can be a game-changer against any team on any given day.

Harrison might have also been inspired by LeBron James’ insane birthday performance against the Atlanta Hawks Friday night. He will have to stay inspired against the unforgiving Bulldogs.