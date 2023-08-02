Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is widely regarded as the best player at his position in college football. Harrison Jr. was a unanimous All-American in 2022 and could be a top-2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Harrison Jr.'s coach, Ryan Day, spoke with “The Number One College Football Show” about what makes him so great.

“Just tremendous,” Day said. “When it comes to, first off, his talent, the size, the way he's built, speed. Very, very unique. But then when you combine that with his discipline and his skill, it's just very different than some of the other guys who I've been around.”

Harrison Jr. participated with former Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud in his pro day. Many scouts felt then that Harrison Jr. was the prospect to watch, even though he was not yet draft-eligible.

He will have all eyes on him this season as the Buckeyes look to win a Big Ten championship and get back to the College Football Playoff.

“He has all this talent, but he's acquired such great discipline and skill,” Day said. “And a part of that is the discipline of taking care of his body, but also the work he does…He's obsessed with being great. And that's a tribute to his work ethic and his discipline and the skill that he's created that's matched up with his talent.”

Harrison Jr. is a preseason Big Ten football honoree. He and the Buckeyes will open their season Sept. 2 against in-conference rival Indiana.