The Ohio State football program endured a tough Big 10 matchup with the Oregon Ducks on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had an early lead, but the Ducks stormed back and won 32-31 at the last second after Will Howard accidentally ran the clock out by sliding to the ground too late after a rush attempt. Of course, Ohio State fans were devastated by the result, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was no exception.

LeBron James took to social media to vent his frustrations with Saturday night's outcome, posting an interesting reaction on X (formerly Twitter):

The Lakers star did not explicitly say the Ohio State-Oregon game was the source of his angry reaction, but given the time of everything, it makes perfect sense.

The Ohio State football squad entered Saturday's marquee contest ranked the No. 2 team in the country, but Oregon was no slouch either, coming in at No. 3. Some, including former UCLA coach Rick Neuheisel predicted the Ducks' home-field advantage would prove to be too much for the Buckeyes. The prediction came to fruition.

Oregon faced a setback after one of Dillon Gabriel's offensive weapons, Traeshon Holden, was ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct. Nevertheless, the Ducks managed to amass 496 total yards of offense compared to Ohio State's 467. Garbiel finished the night with 341 passing yards and two touchdowns.

On the other hand, Despite Will Howard's end-of-game mistake, he performed admirably for Ohio State. Howard totaled 326 yards and two TDs. He received help from TreyVeon Henderson, who totaled 87 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The Buckeyes lost their five-game winning streak with Saturday night's defeat, but the loss should not be a big cause for concern. There is plenty of football left to play, and Ohio State will carry what it learned against the Ducks forward to jits future matchups.