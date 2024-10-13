The Oregon football program engaged in a marquee Big 10 matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night. Oregon trailed Ohio State 28-22 with a few minutes left in the third quarter; however before that, one of Dillon Gabriel's go-to offensive weapons, Traeshon Holden, faced trouble for an unsportsmanlike act.

During the second quarter, Holden ran a route against one of Ohio State's defenders. Both players were away from the ball, and after a bit of back and forth following the end of the play, Holden appeared to spit at the Buckeyes defender. As a result, he was ejected from the from the game, as shown by Fox College Football on X (formerly Twitter):

Traeshon Holden left the game with 32 yards on one reception. Through his first five games of the 2024 season, Holden totaled 274 yards and three touchdowns on 19 catches. The Oregon football squad will continue their challenging Ohio State matchup with him.

By the early stages of the fourth quarter, Dillon Gabriel totaled 251 passing yards and two TDs, helping the Ducks take a 29-28 lead on the Buckeyes. If Oregon keeps up the effort, they might fulfill former UCLA coach Rick Neuheisel's bold prediction.

“[The Buckeys] haven't been to Autzen,” Neuheisel said on SiriusXM College Sports Radio. “Dan Lanning has got a nice looking crew, and this Autzen Stadium has been waiting for this moment… This scene at Autzen with the Buckeyes in tow is gonna be one for the ages. When you have that — like we saw in Neyland when Alabama got there a couple of years ago, much like we saw Bryant-Denny when Georgia came to town — is gonna come to life. When that energy fills the arena and stadium, it carries people to new heights which is what I'm expecting.”

Can Oregon hold onto their lead and get a big-time win?