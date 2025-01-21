The Ohio State football team is in complete control of the national championship game at halftime after falling behind in the first quarter. Notre Dame got off to a great start as they chew up nearly 10 minutes of clock and scored a touchdown on their opening drive. However, the Fighting Irish have had no answer for this Ohio State offense, and running back Quinshon Judkins is a big reason why the Buckeyes are up big at the break.

Quinshon Judkins scored his first touchdown on the ground, and it put the Buckeyes up 14-7. Judkins put his head down and ran through defenders to find his way into the end zone, and Buckeyes fans were loving it, and some think that Judkins is the best RB in the country.

“Like I’ve always said, Quinshon Judkins is the best running back in the country,” One fan said. “He deserves to be on a championship team that appreciates him and his family.”

Judkins scored again shortly before halftime, this time receiving. It's going to be tough for Notre Dame to come back now.

“Will Howard to Quinshon Judkins to give the Buckeyes a two-score lead and they'll get the ball back at half,” One social media user said. “It's hard to say a game is over with this much time left, but man hard to see Notre Dame coming back with what we've seen from Ryan Day's bunch so far tonight.”

When Judkins goes to the NFL, he might make a big impact right away.

“Quinshon Judkins may have a Bucky Iriving type impact when he enters the league,” One fan wrote.

Thanks to a huge first half from Quinshon Judkins, the Ohio State football team has a 21-7 lead over Notre Dame at halftime. Anything can happen, but it looks like the Buckeyes are 30 minutes away from a national championship.