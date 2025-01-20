Ohio State football will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a chance to win a National Championship on Monday evening in Atlanta. The Buckeyes have been absolutely rolling in the College Football Playoff and there was one moment at the end of the regular season that woke something up inside of Ryan Day's squad.

Speaking ahead of the title game, star running back Quinshon Judkins said when Michigan tried planting their flag after upsetting Ohio State in The Game, it gave them a spark.

“It made us wanna go a lot harder man,” Judkins said. “It made us realize like damn, that was super disrespectful. I think it made a lot of guys wake up in the moment. But did anything change with our team? I don't think so. I think we prepared the same way and have the same edge we did at the beginning of the season so I think that just made us go a little harder.”

The Wolverines were poor in 2024 but they managed to beat Ohio State football 13-10 on November 30. Since then, the Buckeyes have been unstoppable, taking down Tennessee, Oregon, and Texas by multi-possessions en route to Monday's final. They've dominated every opponent in the CFP and head into this matchup as a favorite.

That defeat to Michigan was only the second of the campaign for the Buckeyes. Judkins will be a key figure at Mercedes-Benz Stadium alongside running back partner TreVeyon Henderson. The duo combined for just 78 yards on the ground in the semifinal against Texas, but Judkins did have two touchdowns.

With ND's run defense one of their few weaknesses, expect Ohio State to put the ball in Judkins and Henderson's hands a lot in the title game. The Buckeyes will be looking for their first National Championship in the College Football Playoff since 2014 when Urban Meyer led them to the Promised Land.