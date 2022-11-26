Published November 26, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Ryan Day is not very popular right now among Ohio State football fans and Twitter users for his decision-making and play-calling during the huge rivalry game vs. the Michigan Wolverines. Day is feeling the heat on Twitter, specifically for his conservative play-calling on two fourth downs during the game. Here are some of the best reactions.

First, Ryan Day elected to punt on a fourth down at midfield, with Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback CJ Stroud practically pleading with the Ohio State football coach to leave the defense on the field.

C.J. Stroud’s trying to wave the special teams off the field to go for it while Ryan Day resigns to punt — Stephen Means (@Stephen_Means) November 26, 2022

When your own star quarterback openly isn’t a fan of the decision, that speaks volumes, not only about the decision itself but about the level of communication between Ryan Day and Stroud.

But that wasn’t the only reaction. Some went so far as to call it a “full-blown meltdown” on the part of Day and Ohio State football, given their level of weaponry- and the injuries the Michigan Wolverines are dealing with.

This is a full-blown meltdown. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 26, 2022

Others lamented the decisions themselves, saying these punts “aren’t it.”

But perhaps the best reactions came from those questioning Ryan Day’s capabilities as a head coach.

Ryan Day seems like a really solid and well-adjusted dude who knows where his feet are planted. What I'm saying is that I'm not sure if he's built for this — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 26, 2022

This Twitter user questioned whether Ryan Day is “built” for these types of moments. It’s a fair question, given the way Ohio State football has approached this game.

This user took it a step further, calling Day out for his “cowardly” performance. It sure seemed like he forgot the score, given the egregious decision he made to punt on fourth down with three yards to go and his team down 11 points.

Ryan Day’s job should not be in question, given his winning ways. But it may be after the way this Ohio State football game has played out.