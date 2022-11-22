Published November 22, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Ohio State football suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of Michigan last season. Ryan Day is aiming to lead the Buckeyes to a rebound victory this year against their rival. Day commented on Ohio State’s motivation ahead of their upcoming clash with the Wolverines following last year’s defeat, per ESPN.

“I think you’re shaped by whatever’s happened in your past, and we have scars and it motivated us all offseason,” Day said. “So we’ve worked very hard to get to this moment right here, and now it’s time to go to go prepare the best we can and that’s what we’re going to focus on physically, mentally and emotionally to go play the hardest game we’ve ever played. And we’ll find out where we’re at on Saturday.”

Ohio State and Michigan are both undefeated so far in 2022. But Ryan Day’s team is ranked No. 2 while the Wolverines are No. 3. With the second spot up for grabs on Saturday, both Ohio State and Michigan are going to give everything they have.

Ryan Day has expressed his excitement for this contest. This could prove to be one of the most important games for Day as a head coach. Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan have had Ohio State on their minds all season. This is one of the most exciting rivalries in college football without question.

In the end, it would be thrilling to see these programs face off during the College Football Playoff. And if they both enter the playoff ranked at No. 2 and No. 3, they could ultimately meet in the championship.