The Ohio State football team was expected to be one of the best teams in college football this season, and they have looked the part so far. The Buckeyes cruised to another win in week two as they easily took down Western Michigan. Ohio State pulled away from the Broncos quickly and they took a 35-0 lead into halftime, so the Buckeyes were able to play a couple of their backup quarterbacks.

Will Howard is the starting QB for the Ohio State football team this year, and he has looked great through two games. With things out of reach on Saturday against Western Michigan, backups Devin Brown and Julian Sayin were able to come in and get some reps. and both looked good.

Devin Brown went 5/5 for 57 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions, and Julian Sayin went 2/2 for 61 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

There's a lot of talent in that QB room, and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day liked what he saw.

“I thought Devin did a nice job on that first drive that he went in there [for],” Ryan Day said after the game, according to an article from On3. “He hit a nice play-action pass, did a couple nice things. Threw an over out to [redshirt freshman wide receiver] Bryson Rodgers, which was well done, made a couple nice checks in the run game. So I thought that was good. He got a couple drives.”

Ryan Day hopes that he can continue to get these guys reps

These backup QBs are the future of the Ohio State football program, so Ryan Day is hoping that there will be more opportunities for them to play. They are going to come in during blowouts when the game is out of reach, and because of how good the Buckeyes are, that is likely going to happen pretty often.

“I felt like we wanted to get Jules [Julian Sayin] in there and Lincoln [Kienholz] as well,” Day continued. “Those guys are working, and they deserve an opportunity to play in those types of situations. The more we can do that, the better. I would love to get them more and more reps, but when you have that many quarterbacks, it’s hard to do. But, again, I think this team overall is unselfish, and I think that everyone’s cheering for each other, they’re pulling for each other, and the ball got spread around today overall, and that was good.”

The present and the future is bright for Ohio State at the QB position. These backups are going to be able to learn a lot playing behind Will Howard this season, and whoever the job goes to next will likely be another top college football QB. The Buckeyes have a lot of options.

We won't see any Ohio State QBs during week three as the Buckeyes are on a bye week. They will return to action in week four when Marshall comes to town. Ohio State has a very easy non-conference slate this year as they have a third easy win lined up, but things will start to get more difficult after that as Big Ten play will begin.