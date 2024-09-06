ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Western Michigan-Ohio State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Western Michigan Ohio State.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are not going to lose to the Western Michigan Broncos in Week 2. This is a cupcake game, a familiar Big Ten-versus-MAC game in which the powerhouse program cuts a nice, fat check to the smaller-conference school to help subsidize that school's athletic program. Ohio State will be 2-0 after this game, so when a team schedules a game such as this, the goal is to develop and improve.

Ohio State, after Week 1, knows exactly where it needs to improve, and it's a reality which will catch exactly no one off guard. Not one soul will be surprised to find that the Buckeyes have a terrific defense and are more or less set on that side of the ball. It's all about the O at OSU. The offense needs to be ready to play well in big games, and that process has to start with these cupcake games. The offense has to get up to speed and prove to itself — more than to any outsiders — that it can do its part in leading a roster which, analysts agree, is loaded from top to bottom.

If there is a specific weakness — or if not necessarily a weakness, but a question mark — on this roster, it is quarterback Will Howard. He was a decent but hardly spectacular quarterback at Kansas State. His statistical profile doesn't look especially impressive, but that is partly because he was thrown into the fire at Kansas State as a backup and replacement for injured starters who were ahead of him on the depth chart. Howard threw a number of interceptions not as the established starter, but as a backup thrown into an emergency situation. People underrate Howard to an extent because of that reality.

However, for all the ways in which Howard is underrated, he also has not played like a big dog — an elite college quarterback — very often. We have seen occasional glimpses but no sustained runs in which Howard has dominated opponents. That's where Ohio State and its offense have to get more from Howard. This is a Cadillac program and an unquestioned blueblood. Howard is frankly not the caliber of quarterback Ohio State should be getting in the transfer portal. This isn't nearly as bad as Florida State getting D.J. Uiagalelei, but it's not an ideal setup, either. Howard has to change minds and opinions, and he has to show that he's ready to be a quarterback of a national championship-contending team in Columbus.

Here are the Western Michigan-Ohio State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

How to Watch Western Michigan-Wisconsin

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Western Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

It's easy to take Western Michigan when one realizes how much Will Howard has struggled, and how much he is likely to continue to struggle. Ohio State was very shaky in the first 20 minutes against Akron last week. Anything similarly wobbly this week should enable WMU to cover the very, very large spread.

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Ohio State defense is so good that it can hold Western Michigan to no more than seven points. As long as Ohio State's offense doesn't pull a complete clunker, it should be able to score 45 or more points, which would be enough to cover a 37.5-point spread.

Final Western Michigan-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

Ohio State should have shaken off the rust in Week 1. The Buckeyes should cover this week as they make an attempt to improve on offense. Take Ohio State.

Final Western Michigan-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Ohio State -37.5