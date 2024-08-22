Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day and his Buckeyes currently find themselves in the unusual position of being a consensus top two team in the country while still having major questions at quarterback. From top to bottom, Ohio State may very well have the most talented roster in the country, but Day's primary focus this offseason has been figuring out who will be under center after an underwhelming season ago from Kyle McCord.

Recently, Day made that decision by naming Kansas State transfer Will Howard as the team's starter for week one this year, and recently, he defended that choice, via ESPN College Football on YouTube.

” I think it’s the poise, that’s what I see,” said Day of Howard. “I see poise in the pocket, I see strength in the pocket. And that’s something that’s very difficult, as you know to coach. You know guys, they’re not going to see the rush, they can’t be looking at the rush, but they’ve got to feel it, and he does feel it and he’s strong in there.”

Day also spoke on how he and the Ohio State football staff have used practice as a way to prepare Howard for what he will see this season.

“We try to give them the most difficult situations, and being sort of an offensive guy I like to do that. 2nd and long period, Red Zone, 3rd and 9 on the 9, blitz period, blitz period’s big,” said Day. “Blitzing every time and just trying to get guys in his face but I think it’s the 2 minute down a score with 50 seconds, you got to get it in your end zone on your own 30. The harder the situation the better. Backed up situation is big.”

Is this the year for Ohio State football?

Ohio State has been knocking on the door of championship glory for quite some time now but hasn't won the whole thing since the 2014-15 season, in what was the first season of the College Football Playoff, which has now expanded to include 12 teams.

Day and his squad missed out on the playoff last year after a narrow loss to Michigan, their third straight loss to the Wolverines after previously dominating the rivalry.

There's no doubting the talent that Howard brings to the table, although it will be interesting to see how he responds to the challenge of Big Ten play after his previous stint at Kansas State.

In any case, the Buckeyes' season is slated to get underway on August 31.