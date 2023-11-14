Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day makes a case for the Heisman Trophy heading to Columbus, Ohio with Marvin Harrison Jr.

We're inching closer to the final leg of the college football season, meaning the Heisman Trophy winner will soon be crowned. This is given to the best player in college football each season, but many view it as a “quarterback” award. It's been awarded to a quarterback in six of the last seven years. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day believes this year it belongs to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

“I think I’ve said it before that the Heisman Trophy goes to the most outstanding player in the country… he is the most outstanding player in the country,” said Day, per On3 Sports.

Harrison Jr. came into the season as one of the most hyped players in the nation, and he hasn't disappointed. He's been able to record video game numbers with an average quarterback throwing him the ball. In 10 games, Harrison's notched 59 receptions on 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In Harrison's last contest against Michigan State, he put up three touchdowns on seven receptions and 168 total yards. There isn't a cornerback in the country that's built to stop Harrison and he's proved that with seven games of 100+ yards.

Day could be making a legitimate case for Harrison since he's simply the best player on an undefeated team and the best at his position in all of college football. The race will come down to the wire, but as of right now, the leading candidates should be Harrison, and a plethora of quarterbacks that include Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., and Jordan Travis.