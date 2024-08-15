The Ohio State football team officially has their quarterback for the 2024 season as Ryan Day announced on Thursday that Kansas State transfer Will Howard will start for the Buckeyes. This doesn't come as a big surprise as Howard was expected to win the job, and it didn't take Day very long into camp to make things official. Howard will start week one when Ohio State takes on Akron.

“BREAKING: Ryan Day has officially named Will Howard Ohio State's starting Quarterback,” On3 said in a post.

Ohio State football had Kyle McCord as their starter last year, but after a rough end to the season, McCord transferred to Syracuse, and the Buckeyes landed Will Howard in the transfer portal. Now, it is Howard's job to lead Ohio State to their goals.