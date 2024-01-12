The Buckeyes will be loaded in the backfield next season.

TreVeyon Henderson, apparently, isn't worried about splitting the backfield load with another talented teammate in what's likely to be his final collegiate season. In wake of Ohio State football securing a commitment from Quinshon Judkins, the top-ranked running back in this year's transfer portal, Henderson announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he would be returning to the Buckeyes for his senior year.

Thank you God 🙏🏽

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take.” Proverbs 3:5-6 pic.twitter.com/vNIARXKwhr — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) January 12, 2024

Henderson has been among the most productive back in college football since his standout freshman campaign in 2021, bursting onto the scene with 1,248 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Though injuries limited him to appearing in 18 of Ohio State's 26 games over the last two years, Henderson has nevertheless remained among the most dynamic playmakers in the country when healthy, not to mention a favorite of NFL scouts.

The 5'10, 212-pounder ran for 926 yards and 11 scores on 5.9 yards per rush in 2023, leading Buckeyes backs in all categories. Henderson was viewed as a consensus top prospect at his position in the 2024 NFL Draft, even owning a grade as high as the first round, before making his decision to return to school.

Buckeyes' offense could be among nation's best in 2024

Judkins committed to the Buckeyes on Monday, immediately after archrival Michigan won the national championship. The former Ole Miss star surprised the college football world by entering the portal after rushing for 106 yards in the Rebels' Peach Bowl victory over Penn State on December 30th. The rising junior rushed for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns on 43. yards per carry last season, earning back-to-back First Team All-SEC honors.

Ohio State went 11-2 in 2023, missing out on the College Football Playoff after falling to the Wolverines 30-24 in the last game of the regular season. Quarterback Kyle McCord announced his decision to transfer following the loss, resulting in the Buckeyes missing not just their starting quarterback but also superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in a 14-3 Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

Expect Ohio State's offense to be among the best in the nation next season, with former Kansas State star Will Howard taking the reins of a unit loaded with elite playmaking talent. Needless to say, TreVeyon Henderson's presence will only make the Buckeyes more dangerous on that side of the ball, potentially cementing his legacy as one of the greatest running backs in school history.