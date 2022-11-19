Published November 19, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

10-0 Ohio State football is set to take on Maryland on Saturday afternoon. They received a mixed bag of updates prior to the game. Pete Thamel reports that RB TreVeyon Henderson will return for the Buckeyes. However, Miyan Williams has been ruled out. The good news for Williams is that Thamel also reports Ohio State is optimistic for his return next week against Michigan.

Williams, who’s previously dealt with injury concerns, will be missed on Saturday. But the Buckeyes will be excited to have TreVeyon Henderson back on the field. He’s been limited to only 7 games so far in 2022. However, he’s tallied 552 rushing yards to go along with 6 touchdowns during that time frame. He doesn’t add much versatility in the passing game, but Henderson is a key running back for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes fully expect to take care of business against Maryland. With that being said, the Terrapins are in the midst of a decent season and will look to utilize their home field advantage. Ohio State cannot afford to take Maryland for granted. As long as the Buckeyes stick to their typical brand of football, they should fare well in this game. The return of TreVeyon Henderson will surely help matters as well.

In the end, Ohio State’s focus is on their upcoming matchup against Michigan. That game projects to be an absolute thriller. As a result, we could see some starters limited against Maryland in an effort to keep them healthy for next week. Ohio State is hopeful that both TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams will be ready to roll against the Wolverines.