There's a new quarterback king in the Ohio State football history books, following the program's ninth national championship victory on Monday. Will Howard, the senior transfer from Kansas State, solidified his OSU legacy by throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

Howard's performance in the 34-23 win over Notre Dame set a new College Football Playoff record, completing his first 13 passes of the game. He proceeded to not let up in the second half despite Ohio State's commanding lead, finishing with a new single-season best in program history.

“A legendary season for Will Howard,” via ESPN College Football on X, formerly Twitter.

“Will Howard finished the season with a 73.0% completion percentage, the best in a season in Ohio State history.”

Will Howard's monumental title run with Ohio State football

In a long line of talented quarterbacks that have experienced the enormous weight of being an Ohio State starter, Howard will be remembered as the rare breed that was able to finish the job.

Despite adversity hitting early into the season, Howard became the unquestioned leader that got this team through the fire.