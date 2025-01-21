The Ohio State football team took down Notre Dame in the national championship game on Monday night. After going up 31-7 in the third quarter, it looked like the Buckeyes were going to cruise to the finish line, but the Fighting Irish put up a good fight to make it close. However, quarterback Will Howard made some big plays when it mattered most for Ohio State, and that allowed the Buckeyes to get it done as they won the game 34-23.

Notre Dame didn't make it easy on Ohio State in the fourth quarter as they nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback, but Will Howard and the Buckeyes found a way to get it done.

“You got to give all the credit in the world to those guys,” Howard said on Notre Dame in his postgame interview. “Man, they fought their tails off, and we knew who they were going to, we knew they were going to come back and give us a fight. But you know, first and foremost, I got to give the glory and the praise to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Man, I wouldn't be here without him. I wouldn't be here without my teammates, without my family, without everyone that bet on me back in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. Man, I'm at a loss for words.”

When Ohio State needed big plays on Monday night, they almost always delivered. The Buckeyes were rock solid on third downs all night long, so it was only fitting for Howard to ice the game on a crucial third and 12.

“I think we did an unbelievable job on third down and winning the situations,” Howard said. “And, you know, we talk about all the time, we have to be the hardest playing team in the country, and we got to execute. And I think we did a heck of a job, when it came down to it, of executing and getting our job done.”

Less than two months ago, this Ohio State football team lost to Michigan at home as 20-point favorites. It was the fourth straight year that the Buckeyes lost to Michigan. However, because of the new 12-team CFP format, they got another chance.

“It made us come together, and it really challenged us,” Howard said of the adversity that this team faced. “Man, like we were… we were in a rough spot, and I just got to give all the credit to the guys in that locker room, man, for coming together and not letting that separate us, but letting it make us come closer. And I really don't think we'd be here if it wasn't for some of the adversity we faced this year. And, man, it makes it that much sweeter.”

Will Howard transferred to Ohio State for moments like this. He is a national champion.

“I don't have words, man, they've changed my life in more ways than I can say man and coach [Ryan] Day and these guys here have completely, completely changed my life,” Howard said. “[Jim] Tressel said it and he talked to us but I can't believe God gave me the chance to be a Buckeye, there's nothing like it.”

Ohio State was certainly the best team throughout the College Football Playoff, and they are now the champs until a new team is crowned in 2026.