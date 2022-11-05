Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says what everyone is thinking after ugly win over Northwestern

It was far from an effortless performance, but at the end of the day, the Ohio State Buckeyes are still undefeated on the season after they secured a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

Arduous weather conditions on the day forced Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson to switch up the game plan for the contest. Due to the relentless wind that breezed over Ryan Field over the course of the game, quarterback C.J. Stroud struggled to get much going against the Wildcats, logging season lows in both completion percentage (38.5 percent) and passing yards (76).

Ohio State relied on its run game and its defense to lead the way in this road conference matchup. From the 207 yards on the ground to the defense coming away with stops in each of Northwestern’s four fourth down plays, the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes got the job done in the end.

For Day, he was quite relieved when he saw the clock hit triple zeros.

“I can tell you this right now, I’m glad this game’s over with,” Day said during his post-game press conference.

Ohio State will now look ahead to its upcoming home matchup against Indiana next week. The Buckeyes will be aiming to clinch a 10-win campaign for the second straight year.