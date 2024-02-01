Jake Allen is a trade candidate for the Canadiens.

The Montreal Canadiens have shown some progress this season, despite their place in the standings. However, their place in the standings is one reason the Habs will likely be sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline. And one of their primary trade pieces is veteran goalie Jake Allen.

Allen has turned in a solid season behind Samuel Montembeault. The former Stanley Cup champion has played to a .901 save percentage through 17 games this year. He has produced an overall solid track record with the Canadiens, which could interest other teams.

Beyond that, though, the Canadiens are in a position to sell regardless. Montreal extended Montembeault earlier this season, keeping him around for another three years. Furthermore, the Habs have 24-year-old Cayden Primeau on the roster who is ready to step in as the full-time backup.

Montreal certainly won’t make a trade just to make a deal, though. That said, here are three potential landing spots for Jake Allen as the Canadiens gear up for the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

Hurricanes could make a move

The Carolina Hurricanes received some positive news regarding starting goaltender Frederik Andersen. Andersen, who has missed most the season with a blood clotting issue, is returning to on-ice activities shortly. This gives Carolina some hope their starting puck-stopper will return to the crease at some point this season.

However, it isn't a guarantee, unfortunately, which makes a trade possible. That said, even if Andersen does return, Carolina could still examine the trade market. Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov haven't provided the most stable play in between the pipes. Raanta, in particular, has struggled to an .870 save percentage this year.

Jake Allen has given the Canadiens some solid performances over the last three and a half seasons. With the Hurricanes, he could right the ship until Andersen is ready to return, or be the primary option for their run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Avalanche might be active

The Colorado Avalanche are slugging it out with the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars for the Central Division title. Just two points separate the first and third-place teams. For now, the Avalanche sit at the summit, but that could change in a major way as the season moves along.

Colorado lost backup goalie Pavel Francouz to a groin injury back in November. Francouz is out for the rest of the season, causing Alex Georgiev to shoulder most of the workload in between the pipes. Georgiev has played a whopping 41 games this year, most of any goalie in the league.

Allen would allow the Avalanche to give Georgiev more breathers down the stretch. And if need be, the veteran puck-stopper could step in and hold down the fort in important moments for Colorado this spring.

Oilers could still use depth

The Edmonton Oilers got off to a nightmarish start to the 2023-24 NHL season. Things have since stabilized, and the Oilers are the single hottest team in the league entering the All-Star Break. However, don't be surprised if Edmonton scours the trade market ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

Stuart Skinner has turned things around, owning a .910 save percentage entering the All-Star Break. However, he has taken on the vast majority of the workload. Skinner has played 34 games this year, with Calvin Pickard having played the second most on the team with just eight games.

Allen could form a respectable tandem with Skinner in Edmonton. Furthermore, he could help mentor the 25-year-old Edmonton native as he continues as the team's primary starter for the next few seasons.