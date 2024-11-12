The Edmonton Oilers have Connor McDavid back on the ice after an injury scare in late October. Edmonton is looking to build upon last season's run to the Stanley Cup Final. But a slow start has certainly hindered things. In any event, this week could become a historic one if McDavid produces at his usual offensive pace.

The Oilers captain enters play Monday with 995 career points. Five more points will see him reach the 1000-point milestone. He will become the 99th player in league history to reach the milestone. Moreover, McDavid is on track to become the fourth-fastest player in history to score 1000 points.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has already reached the milestone. He understands the effort and skill it takes to reach this point. The Penguins superstar delivered high praise on McDavid has the Oilers captain closes in on his own moment.

“It’s pretty amazing, his consistency, his ability to keep raising his play,” Crosby said, via NHL.com. “You have to evolve, the game changes and I think teams are good at scouting and finding your strengths and he’s found ways to improve and to get better.

“I think you look at last year and how good the team played and the level he was able to find, especially in the Final when they were down (3-0), he elevated his game again. That’s a compliment to him and says a lot about him as a player and how much he cares and works.”

Other hockey icons weigh in on Connor McDavid's chase

Sidney Crosby was not the only icon of the hockey world to chime in. Connor McDavid has cultivated a fanbase of former players and Hall of Famers. For instance, Bryan Trottier spoke about the offensive domination McDavid displays on the ice.

“When you’re talking McDavid, I think this is another level,” Trottier said, via NHL.com. “Mike Bossy said he was the fastest hockey player he’s ever seen, and that’s a big compliment. A lot of us feel that way and if you look at some of the players that got to 1,000 and how fast they got to it, like Gretzky, Lemieux, Bossy, that’s another level of offense.”

Rod Brind'Amour reached 1000 points as a player. And as head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, he has a front-row seat to McDavid's play. In fact, his Hurricanes defeated McDavid and the Oilers in comeback fashion back on October 23.

“It’s a big milestone,” Brind'Amour said of the Oilers captain's chase for 1000 points. “You have to be a good player to get 1,000 points and you have to be around. To do it as early as he’s done, is impressive.”

McDavid already has a spot among the greatest Oilers of all time. Now, he's closing in on one of the more revered personal milestones a player can reach. It will certainly be interesting to see where McDavid lands among hockey legends by the time he hangs up his skates.