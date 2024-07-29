The Edmonton Oilers fell short of the Stanley Cup this past season. The 2024 Stanley Cup Final marked their first appearance in the Final since 2006. And they got there thanks to a historic performance from Connor McDavid. Few players since Wayne Gretzky have turned in the type of postseason performance McDavid did. For a long time, he and Leon Draisaitl have formed the best one-two-punch in hockey.

Both McDavid and Draisaitl proved their effectiveness this past postseason. And in a broader sense, they have cemented their place among the greatest Oilers of all time. However, where exactly do they fall in a complete ranking of Edmonton legends? Here is our ranking of the 10 greatest Oilers player to ever lace their skates.

1. Wayne Gretzky

The greatest Oilers player of all-time is undoubtedly Wayne Gretzky. Not only is “The Great One” the greatest in Edmonton history, he is among the greatest of all-time. He currently holds the record for most goals (583), assists (1086), and points (1669) in team history. There are a plethora of records — both team and league marks — that Gretzky still owns to this day. They didn't call him “The Great One” for nothing. He is simply the best to ever wear an Edmonton sweater.

2. Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid being this high may be a hot take for now. After all, other players lower on the list have multiple Stanley Cups to their name. However, McDavid is simply otherworldly. He ranks fourth in Oilers history in terms of points (982) and second all-time in assists (647). By the end of the 2024-25 season, McDavid very well could claim second place on the franchise's all-time points leaderboard. He's done all of this while playing less than 700 regular-season games in the NHL. McDavid certainly deserves his spot on this list.

3. Paul Coffey

Paul Coffey is the greatest offensive defenseman in NHL history. Coffey's 1531 career points rank second all-time among defensemen behind Ray Bourque. However, Bourque only has a 48-point lead despite playing over 200 more games than Coffey. With the Oilers, ranks sixth all-time in points (669) while being one of seven players with more than 100 playoff points. The current Edmonton assistant coach won three Stanley Cups with the team before a trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1987.

4. Mark Messier

Much like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl now, Mark Messier and Wayne Gretzky were the best one-two-punch in the league during their day. Messier became captain of Edmonton in 1988 after Edmonton traded Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings. Overall, though, he won five Stanley Cups in Edmonton — four with Gretzky. He currently sits third all-time among Oilers players in points (1034) and second overall in playoff points (215). Messier left Edmonton in 1991 following a public trade request.

5. Jari Kurri

Jari Kurri starred alongside Messier and Wayne Gretzky during the dynastic Oilers days. And he certainly left a mark on franchise history. Kuri currently ranks second all-time among Edmonton skaters for regular season points (1043) and third in playoff points (202). Overall, he won five Stanley Cups with the Oilers before the two sides began a divorce in 1990. Despite the way he left, Kurri is undoubtedly one of the greatest Oilers of all-time.

6. Grant Fuhr

Grant Fuhr is the only goaltender on this list, and for good reason. He is the team's all-time leader in wins with 226. The Alberta native backstopped the Oilers to four Stanley Cup championships. He won the Vezina Trophy in 1987-88 while also finishing second in Hart Trophy voting. In an era of high scoring, Fuhr was one of the best at keeping the puck out of the net. And Edmonton formed a dynasty as a result.

7. Leon Draisaitl

The second of three current Oilers on this list is Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl had a bit of a slow start to his career. However, he has turned it up over the last few seasons. Draisaitl has even won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP. The Cologne, Germany native ranks sixth all-time in points (850) in Oilers history. By the end of the 2024-25 season, it's very likely the German star will make his way into the top-five. Draisaitl's spot on this list may be cemented should he leave Edmonton in NHL Free Agency next summer.

8. Glenn Anderson

Glenn Anderson had a massive impact on the dynasty Oilers of the 1980s. He won five Stanley Cups with Edmonton before winning another one with Mark Messier on the New York Rangers. Overall, Anderson ranks third all-time in goals (417) and fifth all-time in points (905) in Oilers history. Though he has been passed up by current players, Anderson is absolutely one of the greatest Oilers to play the game.

9. Ryan Smyth

Ryan Smyth is a rather underrated player in NHL history. He was never a truly elite player in this league. In fact, he never reached the 80-point mark during his 19-year career. However, his leadership and work ethic endured him to fans and an entire country. “Captain Canada” currently ranks ninth all-time in points (631) in Oilers history. Smyth left Edmonton during the 2006-07 season in search of a Stanley Cup. However, he returned to Edmonton for three seasons beginning in 2011-12.

10. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins rounds out our ranking. It may come as a surprising pick, but it's a sound one nonetheless. Nugent-Hopkins has spent his entire career in Edmonton to this point. And he ranks within the top 10 in goals (251) and points (699) in franchise history. Nugent-Hopkins recently had his best career season as he scored 100+ points in 2022-23. “Nuge” may not have the star power of Connor McDavid, Wayne Gretzky, or Leon Draisaitl. However, he still deserves his place on this ranking of the greatest Oilers of all-time.