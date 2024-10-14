The Edmonton Oilers had a horrific start to the 2023-24 season this time last year. Unfortunately, it appears as if history is repeating itself. The Oilers were shutout in their season opening game. And they have dropped all three of the games they have played this year. What's rather surprising is the lack of offense provided by Connor McDavid and his teammates.

McDavid has not scored a goal through these first three games. Furthermore, the Oilers superstar is the only forward on the team with more than one point. He and defenseman Mattias Ekholm have provided two assists in these three games. After losing to the Calgary Flames on Sunday, McDavid explained why his team has had trouble generating offense.

“The puck play has been bad all over. Guys fumbling it, guys not handling it. Passes in the air, passes behind guys. It's just not good enough. When you're not clean with the puck, it's hard to generate offense. It just is,” the Oilers superstar said, via the team's official website.

Connor McDavid has faith in the Oilers despite slow start

Connor McDavid and the Oilers struggled in 2023-24. However, the Oilers' struggles stemmed from their goaltending for the most part. Edmonton could not buy a save last year. Struggling as a team offensively is somewhat foreign to this team given their recent track record.

McDavid brought things back to puck play when discussing their struggles. “Breaking the puck out, putting in the good spots on the forecheck. That's all part of it. Being clean with it is important, and we haven't been clean with the puck,” he said, via the team's official website.

Of course, last year's bad start didn't hurt too much in the long run. The Oilers went on to finish second in the Pacific Division and make a run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. They overcame a 3-0 series deficit in the Final to force Game 7. However, they could not take down the Florida Panthers, and lost that decisive Game 7 by a score of 2-1.

McDavid certainly still believes his team can pull things together. “Up and down the lineup, myself first and foremost, we have to be better. And we will be better. We're not quitters in here. Losing three in a row off the bat is not ideal. But it's nothing we can't work out of,” he told reporters on Sunday.

McDavid and the Oilers have work to do if they want to turn things around. Their next chance to get in the win column is not too far away. Edmonton is back in action again on Tuesday night as they play host to the Philadelphia Flyers.