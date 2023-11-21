The Oilers defense has been awful to start the 2023-24 campaign, and Connor McDavid said fixing those issues is the team's main goal

The Edmonton Oilers nightmare start to the 2023-24 campaign continued on Monday night, as they suffered another high-scoring defeat at the hands of the Florida Panthers, with the final score settling in at 5-3. Superstar center Connor McDavid found the back of the net twice in this one, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Oilers from still finding a way to lose.

As the losses continue to mount for Edmonton, it's becoming more and more clear that their problem isn't finding a way to score goals; it's finding a way to prevent other teams from scoring them. Perhaps even more concerning is that after this recent loss, McDavid admitted that the Oilers are focusing heavily on their defense, even as they continue to allow nearly four goals per game.

“We are trying to keep the puck out of our net, obviously. That's our main focus and we haven’t done that.” – Connor McDavid, theScore

Connor McDavid and Oilers are running out of time to fix their defense

The Oilers are trying desperately to figure things out, but everything seems to be going wrong for them. They've fired their head coach, switched their goalie on several occasions, and are constantly tinkering with their lines, but nothing is working. The fact that McDavid admits here that Edmonton is futilely working on fixing their defense isn't a great sign either.

Again, it's still early in the season, but for a team that entered the year with Stanley Cup expectations, it's amazing how quickly things have gone off the rails. McDavid and company seem to have no answers for what their issues are, and unless they find some quick fixes, they could be in even more trouble than they already are.