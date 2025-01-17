The Edmonton Oilers are off to a solid start to the 2024-25 NHL season. With 61 points through 45 games, they are fighting for first place in the Pacific Division with the Vegas Golden Knights. They lost defenseman Philip Broberg to the St Louis Blues this offseason and did not replace him. So the Oilers signed John Klingberg on Friday after his recovery from hip surgery, per TSN's Darren Dreger.

Klingberg last played for the Toronto Maple Leafs in November of 2023. He had a hip resurfacing surgery that required rehab time that lasted into the season. He now joins a bona fide Cup contender with half of the regular season to go. Considering the Oilers' current defensive lineup, Klingberg can be an upgrade.

The Oilers' third pair currently consists of Brett Kulak and Ty Emberson, which can be greatly improved on. No game shows that more than their Thursday night win over the Colorado Avalanche. They went down 3-0 but their offensive firepower was able to fight back and win the game 4-3. If they had better defensive acumen, they would never have been down that big in the first place.

Klingberg was a star defender on the Dallas Stars for eight seasons. He was a trade deadline target in the 2021-22 season but had a poor season that sent him to free agency. He signed a one-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks and was traded to the Minnesota Wild in 2022-23. His stint with the Maple Leafs lasted just 14 games.

The Oilers have added a defender nearly two months before the NHL trade deadline. That should not be their last move, as they should load up for another run to the Stanley Cup Final. Don't be surprised if another big name lands in Edmonton.