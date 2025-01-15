The Edmonton Oilers are the reigning Western Conference champions, having come within a single victory of the franchise's first Stanley Cup since 1990 in a hard-fought, seven game series against the Florida Panthers.

While the Panthers ultimately prevailed in the deciding seventh game, the Oilers appeared to be well set-up for a chance at another extented postseason run in 2025. Right now, they're in second place in the Pacific Division behind only the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is March 7, and speculation continues to build on the moves that first-year Oilers GM Stan Bowman could potentially make. According to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun in his most recent “NHL Rumblings” piece for The Athletic, the Oilers are interested in acquiring a puck-moving defenseman with two particular names listed as possibilities, via The New York Times.

“So, for example, a right-handed defenseman who kills penalties like David Savard would fit, but so would a puck-moving left-handed defenseman,” he wrote. “It will really depend on how the market shakes out over the coming eight weeks.

TSN colleague Darren Dreger reported Tuesday that the Oilers are among the teams with interest in free agent John Klingberg as he continues to recover from a hip-resurfacing surgery as well.”

Savard is in the final year of his contract with the Montreal Canadiens, who are surging right now; meanwhile, Klingberg hasn't played since his 2023-24 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs was cut short due to injury. Right now, he's an unrestricted free-agent.

Last season, the Oilers acquired multiple players at the NHL Trade Deadline

Former Oilers GM Ken Holland was busy at last season's Trade Deadline, acquiring veteran forward Adam Henrique along with forward Sam Carrick (now with the New York Rangers). Additionally, he also traded for depth defenseman Troy Stetcher, who is still with the team.

It remains to be seen what current Oilers GM Stan Bowman will do. Right now, the Oilers have approximately $4.78 million worth of cap space to utilize.