The Edmonton Oilers brought in forward Connor Brown on a one-year contract to the surprise of very few people. Brown and the Oilers were linked well ahead of the start of NHL Free Agency for one very specific reason: Brown's relationship with superstar Connor McDavid.

McDavid and Brown have known each other since they were 15 years old. Both played for the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League prior to their days in the NHL. And their reunion in Edmonton has McDavid rather excited.

“I think he's a great fit for the group,” McDavid told reporters on Monday, via NHL.com. “I think he fits in perfectly in the room, on the ice, all that type of stuff. When all is said and done, I think it's the perfect perfect addition.”

Brown began his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, debuting in 2015-16. He scored 20 goals in his first full season in the NHL a year later. Toronto eventually traded the new Oilers forward to the Ottawa Senators in 2019.

Brown set a new career high in points (43) during his first season with the Senators. It was the start of a solid three-year run with Ottawa before a trade to the Washington Capitals last summer. However, Brown played just four games with the Capitals after suffering a torn ACL.

Signing with the Oilers provides an opportunity for the 29-year-old forward a chance to revitalize his career. If things work out, it's an incredible result for both the player and the team. Let's see how Connor Brown's reunion with Connor McDavid goes down this upcoming season.